Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Earnings Results

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 4,172,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

