PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.