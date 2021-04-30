Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

