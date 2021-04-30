Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.99 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

