Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 368,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

