Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $352.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $354.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.53 and a 200-day moving average of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.