Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 1,717 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

