Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 660 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $376.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.