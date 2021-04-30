Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $211.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

