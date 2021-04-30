Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

