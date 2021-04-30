Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 5,717 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.