Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Up 4.5%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 3,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.