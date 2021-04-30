PAE (PAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PAE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. PAE has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. On average, analysts expect PAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PAE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.88. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $826.46 million, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

