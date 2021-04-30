Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12,147.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 486,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,789,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.