Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.