Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after buying an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $827.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

