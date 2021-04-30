Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $843.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

