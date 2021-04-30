Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,188 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.09 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

