Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $552.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

