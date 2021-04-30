Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

