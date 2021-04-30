Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

