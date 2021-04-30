Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

