Pareto Securities Upgrades Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to “Hold”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Danske upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,333. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

