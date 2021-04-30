Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Align Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $604.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

