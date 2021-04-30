Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,768. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

