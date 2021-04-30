Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.78. 48,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,379,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

