PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.99. PayPal reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,350,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,172. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90. PayPal has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.