PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 625,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,538. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

