Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BTU opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

