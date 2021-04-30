Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PEB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. 2,237,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

