Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,708. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

