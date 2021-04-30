Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.0 days.

PEGRF stock remained flat at $$14.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEGRF. HSBC cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.