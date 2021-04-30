People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

