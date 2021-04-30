PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.04. 80,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

