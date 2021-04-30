Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

PRFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.15. 1,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,840. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Perficient by 4.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Perficient by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

