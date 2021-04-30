Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 38.8% in April

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 3,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,242. Persimmon has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $90.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

