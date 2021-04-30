PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.52. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 55,190 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PFSweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

