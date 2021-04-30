Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,810. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

