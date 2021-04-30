Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $51.64. 6,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,320. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

