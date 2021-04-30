Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

Visa stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.06. 93,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $455.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

