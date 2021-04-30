Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 555,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

