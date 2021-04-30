Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.57. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.