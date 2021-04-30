Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. 106,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

