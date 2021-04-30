Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 51 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.94. 844,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

