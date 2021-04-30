Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

