Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

