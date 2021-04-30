Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $24.50.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

