Piper Sandler Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $71.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.85.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.85. 667,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

