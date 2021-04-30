Piper Sandler Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Overweight

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.61.

MMC stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

