Piper Sandler Weighs in on Financial Institutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.29 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $494.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

